Uggah: 91.39 pct success rate for RTP implementation in Bukit Saban

KUCHING (Apr 1): The Bukit Saban state constituency has achieved 91.39 per cent success rate in the implementation of its rural transformation projects (RTP) in the last seven years, said its assemblyman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Deputy Premier, said so far 138 projects out of a total of 151 had been successfully implemented since 2015, while the other 13 were expected to commence soon.

He also said there had been the suggestions that the empty space in front of the new Spaoh market and facing the Paku river be converted into another recreational and food court area.

“We want Spaoh to be a more and more vibrant town for its people.

“We are going to have an airport here by next year which I believe will be the impetus for our better and more development, progress and prosperity.

“It is our hope the people will continue to give us their closest co-operation and support, especially in the implementation of socio economic projects aimed at upgrading their income.” Uggah said after a briefing on the implementation progress in Spaoh today.

Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu also attended the briefing conducted by representatives of the implementing bodies such as the Betong District Council, the divisional Public Works Department (JKR) and the Drainage and Irrigation Department.

He said two more futsal fields would be built here, adding that they are contributions from a private company under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

“We have yet to determine the sites as we are scouting for them. They are most welcome additions to the sports facilities that we currently enjoy.

“We are very grateful to the gesture which will promote sports and better health among our youth,” he said.