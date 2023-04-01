Wee: MBKS committed to delivering faster, more efficient services

KUCHING (April 1): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will continue making significant efforts to streamline the bureaucratic process to see efficient decision-making and enhance service delivery, said Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South mayor said the council wants to ensure residents in MBKS areas will receive prompt and reliable services without unnecessary delay.

“To achieve this, we will set up a comprehensive internal tracking system for the processing of documents. This will reduce the waiting period for any application to a maximum of 10 working days.

“We understand waiting for approvals can be frustrating, and we are committed to delivering faster and more efficient services to our residents,” he said at the swearing-in of MBKS councillors at the council’s Chamber here today.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian witnessed the ceremony, where Wee and Hilmy Othman were reappointed as mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

The ceremony saw 17 new councillors sworn in and 13 existing councillors reappointed.

Wee said MBKS is also committed to improving the traffic situation in the city, and will dispatch more traffic wardens to handle congestion as well as install smart traffic lights and closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) to promote safety.

He said this would go a long way in reducing traffic congestion and ensure roads are safe for all users.

“As a city council, we are committed to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. We recognise the importance of ESG (environmental, social and governance) practices and will self-impose them based on professional standards.

“Our focus will be on rethinking, refusing, reducing, reusing, recycling and repairing waste,” he said.

Wee also pledged that MBKS will remember its responsibility to serve the community with dedication, integrity, transparency and accountability.

“We are committed to working with our community to overcome the challenges we face and build a sustainable and prosperous future for our beloved city.”

For the coming term, Wee said MBKS will focus on high-impact projects that provide economic, social and environmental benefits.

He said this should include eco-friendly construction and improved access roads to elevate the community’s standard of living.

“Furthermore, the Sarawak government is committed to promoting economic and social benefits for all Sarawakians, particularly the underprivileged, by ensuring access to basic infrastructure and implementing initiatives to raise household income,” he said.

Wee said councillors must shoulder the responsibility of making decisions which would directly impact the lives of the community.

“This task demands unwavering dedication, hard work and humility. I implore you to consistently prioritise the needs and interests of the community as you fulfill your duties.

“Your actions will shape the future of our city and it is imperative that you act with integrity, transparency and accountability,” he said.