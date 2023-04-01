Wee reappointed as MBKS mayor, 17 sworn in as new councillors

KUCHING (April 1): Datuk Wee Hong Seng was reappointed as Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor today in a swearing-in ceremony held at the council’s Chamber.

Also reappointed as deputy mayor was Hilmy Othman.

Meanwhile, 17 new councillors were sworn in today to make up the MBKS councillor team of 30 members, while 13 others were reappointed.

The new councillors are Albert Tay Seng Pin, Andy Lester Tan, Bong Siak Peng, Candida Entri, Eric Tay Tze Kok, Fadzillah Ahmadi Ali, Hemang Yu Abit, Jong Jia Chee, Judy Kho Poh Gek, Kiing Sie Ying, Liew Leong Yee, Misiah Abdullah@Emiss Berudi, Mohd Badrulhisyam Mut-Ee, Othman Bujang, Roy Percival Rentap, Salina Mohammad Salleh and Wund Duk Ying.

The reappointed councillors are Azizi Morni, Chai Ju Loon, Drahman Jaladin, Dzamaluddin Zainudin, Issac Lee Mong Yann, Lamanu Talit, Mok Chuang Ping, Sa’amah Bojeng, Shankar Ram Pohumall Asnani, Sufian Ateng, Theresa Dunstan Udam, Wilfred Mujah Aton and Yong Li Na.

Witnessing the swearing-in ceremony was Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

In his address, Dr Sim said they had to be sworn in today given that the previous term of office expired yesterday.

According to him, councillors play an important role and especially those with MBKS for it is the oldest local council in Sarawak.

“MBKS was an autonomous council in 1953 and elevated to a city council in 1988. As MBKS councillors, you are representing not just MBKS but my ministry, me as the minister in-charge and the Sarawak government.

“Your appointment is approved by the (Sarawak) Cabinet and not just recommended and supported by your respective parties. All local councils are the third-tier of the Sarawak government,” he said.

Dr Sim pointed out that it was pivotal for these councillors to work closely with other government agencies such as Syarikat Sesco Berhad, Drainage and Irrigation Department and Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd to offer quality services to the local residents.

As an example, he said the maintenance of street lighting does not fall under the jurisdiction of MBKS but local residents have the tendency to bring up any street lighting issue to the local council.

“It does not matter — councillors just need to work with other agencies to serve our people. You are part of Sarawak government and we shall work closely with other government agencies and the public,” he added.

Dr Sim said councillors are also local policy-makers who come up with regulations in line with the state’s policies.

He said that MBKS must continue to be people-oriented in the sense that local residents must know who their councillors are.

“We must make sure citizens under MBKS know their area councillors. We are here to serve and make life better for the people.

“That is why councillors need to be on the ground, do engagement to understand the needs of the people and make local and government policies known to the people,” he said.

Dr Sim also extended appreciation to the 17 councillors who had retired, adding: “We thank you for our dedication, and you have served with dignity and humanity.”

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government (Local Government) Michael Tiang and permanent secretary to the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry Elizabeth Loh.

He hoped that the new team of MBKS councillors would give their best to see an impactful quality of life among the community.