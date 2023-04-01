What I’ve learned from a lifetime of travelling

ON travel, Anthony Bourdain once said: “Travel isn’t always pretty. It isn’t always comfortable.

“Sometimes it hurts, it even breaks your heart.

“But that’s okay. The journey changes you; it should change you. It leaves marks on your memory, on your consciousness, on your heart, and on your body. You take something with you.

“Hopefully, you leave something good behind.”

The very first time you had probably travelled for some distance could well be your first day to school when you were seven, but nowadays with the ease, convenience and the relatively affordable cost of any travel for any reasonable distances, many children travel at a much younger age. Just too bad that they might not remember any of it until they are at least four years of age.

Although new research has shown that our earliest memories may begin at age 2.5, how far back a child remembers depends on many factors including culture, gender, family and the way in which they are asked to recall such memories.

Rachael Elward, PhD, an expert in the cognitive neuroscience of memory, says the hippocampus in humans should be ready at the age of four, and this is usually when children start remembering things consistently.

Growing up in the 1960s at the very dawn of air travel, I count myself lucky to be on board a passenger aircraft on a trip to Singapore at the age of 14 together with my parents and my siblings. Since that time, I have been to a few other places sans the north and south poles and the continents of Africa and South America.

Everything that they have ever said and written about travelling has proven true and yes, it has certainly broadened the mind, brought new ideas and experiences, given one true insights and revelations and most of all – the realisation that the world is really such a borderless mass of different faces, cultures, behavioural patterns and as much as you enjoy learning something new every day at each new destination, you are equally shocked by what sometimes remain the same and indifferent or even incomprehensible.

Someone once said that travelling was about ‘finding those things you never knew you were looking for’. Eleanor Roosevelt had it spot on when she said: “The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.”

From my earliest days travelling anywhere outside of home ground, I have had my own silent commandments that I have mostly kept and in turn, also tried to impart on those closest and dearest to me. They are really rather simplistic, fair and quite easy to comply with.

Firstly, to show respect wherever you are – follow and abide by their culture, standards and behaviour and cause as little disturbance and not to behave in any way contrary to the norm. As an example, when in Thailand upon visiting the many temples, shrines and places of worship; in Japan upon entering someone’s home to wear the slippers proffered; in Australia to buy the next ‘shout’ after drinking other’s pints!

Secondly, I would always eat and drink local – I’m one of those who luckily do not need to survive on rice or bread or pasta alone!

It is a very personal thing, but I feel that if you go on a holiday and travel to a place that is very different from home, surely the most important thing is to try and gain a full and complete experience of what it feels like to be someone domiciled there.

In other words, when in Rome…eat and drink as the Romans do. Give it your best full-body experience and unless there is great conflict with your bodily needs, for health or religious reasons or that you simply do not like or enjoy the food and drinks, then that is too bad.

Having said that, indeed that is one main reason I do not join packaged tours, although they tend to be a lot cheaper than travelling on your own. I have had pretty bad experiences with tour packages so far.

As you all travel in a group via coach and on a tight time schedule, the tours usually leave at an ungodly hour in the morning from the hotels; breakfasts are rushed (you would always get the odd ‘never-on-time’ pair of goons who would delay every departure (or misplaced items, etc).

The tours would almost always take you to places not on the schedule ‘for some shopping’ – usually some quack selling snake-oil or fake trinkets and souvenirs – but the worse thing is you would have to eat the same old tourist-tailored food items at every meal, which have been prepaid for.

You can also bet on the fact that a majority of those who are in the group have already requested well ahead of their trip that ‘at least the main meal must have rice’!

I was told by a friend who had gone on a ‘Roman Holiday’ package for two weeks that they were being served pasta and spaghetti for the duration of their tour in Italy, which was utterly hilarious as they all could not stand it after only Day 2!

I have always found that the most memorable places are the ones you would never anticipate as amounting to much. The best and most enjoyable holidays too are usually like that – it is not the big cities, the famous names and the ‘places you must see before you die’ that have proven to be the best experiences.

After six decades of travel to big cities, medium-sized towns and quaint little places, the best recollections are the small, unhurried, quiet and serene moments spent with loved ones, family and good friends in some tiny corner or nook, or quiet pub tucked away in the memories of your mind.

I remember with great fondness my first stroll down busy Oxford Street in London and to land the next day in quaint little Bath for a month; a moonlit walk to the basement pub there in that summer of 1978 with the daylight still bright at 9.30 in the evening!

At the end of the tour there, we had been driven on the narrow one-lane country road to the seaside town of Exmouth in Devon.

Of all the places I have visited I have a great fondness for many of them: Switzerland (Zurich and Klosters) for its order, neatness and beauty; United Kingdom (London, Bath, Hay-on-Wye, Edinburgh, Newcastle) for its quaint ‘Englishness’, people and places, bookstores and pubs; Japan (Nagoya, Tokyo) for its cleanliness, placidity, food and personal security; and Singapore, for its people, food, shopping and hospitality.

However, very few places can beat the sheer beauty of Queenstown in New Zealand, Honolulu in Hawaii (USA), Bali in Indonesia; the excitement one gets walking down Sunset Strip at night in Los Angeles in the late 1970s; the glitzy exciting Tokyo nightlife in the 1980s; and any of the myriad shady bars and pubs in Bangkok at any time, any year!

I am sure that we all have made our many major boo-boos and mistakes when we travel and can only learn from our own past experiences.

When my wife and I together with another couple from Sabah made our three-week junket trip in 1979 to Japan and the USA (Los Angeles), we made the very first big mistake any excited traveller did – we overpacked!

I remember between the two of us, we had two huge checked-in luggage (one even weighed 31kg) and two smaller hand-carried items.

Do not ask how much excess luggage that we paid upon returning home, with shopping-laden additional baggage!

Nowadays, we are that much wiser and the very first to-do on our list is to pack appropriately and travel as light as possible. Obviously too, there would be less shopping these days for those unneeded ‘use-only-once-in-a-lifetime’ kitchen appliances and other heavy household items.

Travel light and take only the bare essentials – never forget your medication, supplements and special dietary needs, most of all if going to a colder climate bring winter wear.

In certain places, you still cannot readily get what you love everyday, so always check in advance – they tell me that instant coffee is still a rare commodity in most parts of China!

I kid you not when I tell you that I have also seen travellers stuff their check-in bags with many packets of instant noodles.

I leave you with a quote from J.K. Rowling on travel, which I love: “The world is full of wonderful things you haven’t seen yet. Don’t ever give up on the chance of seeing them. I travel because it makes me realise how much I haven’t seen, how much I’m not going to see, and how much I still need to see.”

Take care, keep well and if you travel soon, stay safe.