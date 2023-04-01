Woman in Miri loses over RM140,000 to investment scam

MIRI (April 1): A 44-year-old woman lost her life savings amounting to RM140,470 after she fell victim to an investment scam recently.

A statement by Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu today said the victim, who worked as an marketing executive at a private company here, had lodged a police report on the incident on Friday.

“According to the victim, she saw an investment advert ‘Wild Traders’ on Facebook and clicked on the ad which directed her to a WhatsApp number belonging to an unknown individual.

“The victim was duped into banking-in her savings to 14 different bank accounts since Dec 2022 until March 2023 which led her to suffer RM140,470 losses,” said Alexson.

He revealed that the victim only realised that she had been a victim of a scam when the suspect continued to ask for money but she could not withdraw the profits from her ‘investment’.

Alexson called on the public to be cautious with investment offers and advertisements that promise high profit over a short period of time.