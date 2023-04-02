Admiring amazing orchids on display at BIGEXS 2023

THE three-day Borneo International Garden Expo Sarawak (BIGEXS), held in the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) recently, offered an insight of the products and services by the participating players in the floral and landscaping business.

I found it interesting to recall my past encounters and experiences in landscaping and gardening.

It was great to be able to view some of the exotic exhibits from Thailand, China, Taiwan and Singapore, and spent fruitful sharing-sessions with fellow gardeners.

There were technical sessions facilitated by the experts such as renowned botanist and taxonomist Dr Peter Boyce, and Bangkok-based rare plant collector and ‘Live with Plant’ owner Sappasiri Chaovanich.

However, one particular segment of the event captured the attention of many visitors was the show on orchids – specifically, the ‘Vanda’ hybrid named after the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

It is said that this new orchid species, named ‘Bulbophyllum abangjoeii’, was discovered in Sarawak by a Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) researcher Prof Dr Rusea Go about 14 years ago.

The ‘Vanda Premier Abang Zohari’ and ‘Vanda Juma’ani’ take after the names of the Premier and his wife, respectively.

It was informed that ‘Vanda Juma’ani’ was a hybrid of Vanda Pure’s Wax and Vanda Doctor Anek, while ‘Vanda Premier Abang Zohari’ was a cross between Vanda Kulwadee Fragrance and Vanda The Rajamohans.

That said, the show on orchids at BIGEXS 2023 comprised a large and diverse group of new hybrids, certainly a refreshing view for gardeners and horticulturists.

Let us get to know more about orchids – their growth and characters.

Majority of orchids are sympodial (multiple stems) – meaning, fresh growths originate from the base of the previous stems. Some pseudobulbs (thickened stems) serve as storage of water and food from the leaves. Examples are Cattleyas and Dendrobium.

Monopodial (single stem) has a central stem growing in the upward direction with flower stalks emerging from the central stem. Examples are Vanda and Phalaenopsis.

The grouping of orchids can be further complicated by their various growth habits as there are terrestrial species with roots in the soil, whilst the majority of others are epiphytes.

Orchid flowers are rather complex and the basic structure can be as simple as having three petals and three sepals.

The most spectacular aspect, perhaps, is the highly modified petal as coloured lip.

The flowers are borne on the terminal stems, but others arise along the upright stalks with multiple blooms, and there are ‘pendant flowers’ from the end of the stalks.

The common names of orchids may take after those of other faunas such as the dove orchid (Peristeria elata), spider orchid (Bassia caudate), moth or butterfly orchid (Phalaenopsis amabilis), based on the imitative forms of their flower shapes.

There 2,500 species of original orchid plants that have been hybridised and bred into thousands of other varieties that we have today.

The orchid family has been organised by botanists into a number of genera, each called a genus that contains many species with similar characters.

The name of an orchid consists of two parts, its genus and its epithet. These genera are further grouped into a larger class called ‘tribes’. When two orchid species are crossed, the hybrid is given a name and this name can be further changed when a new hybrid is bred.

Example: the Cattleya x Enid hybrid, where the ‘x’ indicates that the plant is a hybrid.

This can be given a quotation in brackets, or given an initial showing its status being awarded.

Since the first orchid hybrid, Calanthe Dominyi, emerged in 1856, the world breeders have produced more than 100,000 registered or named hybrids.

The Registration Authority of Orchid Hybrids is in England and further, the information system has been developed by the American Orchid Society, Royal Horticulture Society, and even Singapore Botanic Gardens and the Australian one too.