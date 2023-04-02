AirAsia X resumes first-ever route to Gold Coast, Australia

KUCHING (April 2): AirAsia X (AAX), Asia’s leading medium-haul low-cost airline yesterday launched the long awaited resumption of services to its first-ever route to Gold Coast, Australia, after a hiatus of more than two years due to the pandemic.

The inaugural flight departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) at 11.25pm local time and landed at Gold Coast International Airport at 9.25am local time, according to a medial release yesterday.

In celebration of the newly resumed services to the coastal city, all guests on the inaugural flight were treated to a special send-off ceremony before boarding and a welcoming event on arrival.

The Gold Coast is the airline’s fourth destination in Australia.

With the relaunch of this service, AAX is set to strengthen its position as the leading low-cost airline connecting Australia to Asia’s key destinations and the only carrier flying direct between Malaysia and the state of Queensland.

A press conference was held at Gold Coast Airport to celebrate the momentous event which was attended by, among others, Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, who said AirAsia X was predicted to generate AU$45.6 million for the Gold Coast’s visitor economy.

“These direct services from Kuala Lumpur have been secured by the Palaszczuk Government’s $200 million aviation war chest in partnership with Gold Coast Airport.

“We’re backing AirAsia X because of the airline’s commitment to increasing its Gold Coast flight schedule to five days a week by the end of the year. AirAsia X is a terrific investment in the Gold Coast’s visitor economy and the 450 good Queensland jobs these services will support.

“It’s terrific to welcome Malaysian visitors back to Queensland to share our great lifestyle and enjoy the Gold Coast’s world-class holiday experiences,” Hinchliffe added.

AirAsia X chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said yesterday marked an incredibly important day for AAX as it returned to the Gold Coast – its first ever route which was launched in Nov 2007.

“The Gold Coast will always hold a special place in our hearts and what makes this announcement even more of a major milestone is that AAX is now the only airline connecting Kuala Lumpur directly to the Gold Coast and to Queensland on the whole.

“Our newest route now provides the most affordable and convenient air travel option for guests who want to explore one of Australia’s most popular tourist destinations and for Australians seeking to visit Malaysia or continue on throughout Asia with our vast global network including to leisure favourites like Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, India and more.

“The resumption of this route today will not only attract a significant number of visitors from Malaysia and other Asian countries but also strengthen the ties between Malaysia and Australia. We look forward to working closely with all of our key airport and tourism stakeholders, especially Queensland Airports and Destination Gold Coast to make the Gold Coast a preferred tourism destination of choice for the many millions of leisure seekers across Asia,” he added.

To celebrate the return to one of its most popular destinations, AAX offers great value all-in* (with terms and conditions) fares between Kuala Lumpur and the Gold Coast from RM699 all-in* one-way for economy or RM2,999 one-way for a Premium Flatbed.