Awg Tengah: S’wak seeks more collab that enables local entrepreneurs market their products outside state

KUCHING (April 2): Sarawak is seeking more collaboration that will enable more Sarawakian entrepreneurs to promote and market their products outside the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

According to a press release issued by his office, one such agency identified for such collaboration is the Urban Development Agency (Uda), which is an agency under the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (Kuskop).

On Friday, Awang Tengah visited the Malaysia Grand Bazaar and Lalaport – which are under Uda – in Kuala Lumpur to survey and look for opportunities available for Sarawakian entrepreneurs at these premises.

“The purpose of the visits were to explore space for collaboration between Ministry of International Trade, Industry, and Investment (Mintred) Sarawak headed by Awang Tengah and Uda to help Sarawak entrepreneurs promote and market their products in the Peninsular Malaysia and international markets.

“Datuk Amar Awang Tengah was also briefed on the main functions of Uda in real estate development and asset management. In addition to that, he also visited Sarawak entrepreneurs who run business at the premises,” said the press release.

Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Deputy Minister Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, Mintred advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Mintred acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron and Uda Holdings Berhad chief executive officer Mohd Salem Kailany were among those present during the visit.