Contract doctors: Govt will ensure a win-win solution, says DPM Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR (April 2): The government will ensure the implementation of a win-win solution so that no party will be at a loss or feel left out in resolving the contract doctor issue, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the high level committee chairman to resolve the issue said he would present the details of the situation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon.

He believes that contract doctors should be accorded fair treatment and their welfare protected according to the government service procedures and schemes.

“We do not have a problem in discussing and solving the issue. I know this is a long-standing problem but I am confident it can be solved,” he told reporters when met at the 2023 Santunan Kasih Ramadan programme at Seri Semarak People’s Housing Project, here today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the special committee involving the Ministry of Health; Public Service Department and Public Service Commission had been discussing several proposals including granting permanent employment to contract doctors.

“Several conditions of the new scheme will be discussed, so I hope they (contract doctors) will give me the chance in my capacity as chairman of the committee to resolve it,” he said.

Earlier, a group of contract doctors who associate themselves with an online account named “Mogok Doktor Malaysia” (Malaysian Doctors Strike) was reported to be going on strike nationwide starting tomorrow until Wednesday to protest what they claim unfair contract system and low wages. — Bernama