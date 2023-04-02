Don: Recording devices should not be used to stalk

KUCHING (April 2): The use of camera or any recording devices is emerging in many countries including Malaysia but such use of advanced technology should not be abused, said Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor observed that various kinds of recording devices can used as evidence to support or deny certain issues or allegations in the court of law.

“Among the recording devices which becomes prominence is body cameras, closed-circuit television (CCTV) and dashcam. Recently, the government has approved an allocation of RM30 million for the procurement of body cameras for use by policemen on duty.

“Such effort is a good step as it could promote transparency and integrity among our enforcement officers. At the same time, using body cameras could also increase public confidence and trust towards our enforcement officers who are on duty,” he said in a statement today.

Muzaffar, however, asserted that the use of camera or recording devices should not be abused by criminals or certain quarters who resorted to violating privacy.

He said people should not use camera or recording devices to stalk anyone.

“Stalking is unwanted, and stalking behaviour is inter-related to harassment and intimidation and may include following the victim in person or monitoring the victim through high-tech devices like camera or recording devices.

“We need to know that stalking is now a crime in our country,” he said.

According to him, individuals who are found guilty of stalking, regardless of whether their gender, can now be jailed up to three years or fined, or both.

He said this is because the Dewan Rakyat had on March 29 passed the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2023 with a new section 507A, introducing into the Penal Code [Act 574] for the offence of stalking.

The section, he said, “states that whoever repeatedly by any act of harassment, intending to cause, or knowing or ought to know that the act is likely to cause distress, fear or alarm to any person or the person’s safety, commits the offence of stalking”.

“Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh said the amendment is to protect victims of stalking, both women and men.

“The Dewan Rakyat also passed amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code [Act 593] to include a new Section 98A to protect victims from suspected stalkers,” he added.

Muzaffar pointed out that a survey by a local research company and the Women’s Aid Organisation (WOA) in 2020, which involved 1,008 respondents showed that stalking was rampant in the country.

He said the survey stated that some 36 per cent of Malaysians experienced being stalked and felt fear, 12 per cent were threatened while 17 per cent suffered injuries.

“69 per cent of Malaysians also agreed that stalking should be a crime. Many countries already declare stalking as a crime. With this latest amendment to the existing laws, Malaysia joins a minority of countries in Asia that have legislation criminalising stalking on their books.

“India identified stalking as a crime in 2013 along with a set of new anti-rape laws, while Singapore did the same in 2014 with the introduction of an anti-harassment law. In 2021, Japan strengthened its anti-stalking laws to broaden the scope of offending acts, which now include installing GPS tracking devices on targets’ cars and harassing them via written letters.

“People need to be aware of the current development on this issue. People need to be constantly educated not to misuse any existing technologies including using camera or recording devices for crimes or immoral purposes,” he added.