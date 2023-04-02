Dr Abdul Rahman: Sarawak to achieve full electricity coverage by 2025

MIRI (April 2): Sarawak aims to achieve full electricity coverage by 2025, thus accelerating the state’s economic transformation through hydro-industrialisation for Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score) and sharing of renewable energy resources with neighbouring countries, says Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Speaking at a breaking of fast at Darul Ehsan Piasau mosque here on Friday, Dr Abdul Rahman said this could be achieved through continuous and close cooperation with Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) as the implementing agency.

“Although the majority of rural areas in Sarawak are already lighted up (with electricity), there are still some areas still without electricity either because of the location that is very remote or do not have good roads to connect them with the state grid.

“For areas with limited access, Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) or hybrid solar systems are used to supply electricity to these villages,” he said.

He added that his ministry, together with SEB had also speeded up the connection of electricity supplies through the Additional or Late Application Fund (ALAF) projects.

He said these initiatives were challenging but he was confident that SEB and his ministry could cover all of those areas and thus achieve full electricity coverage in Sarawak by 2025.

On SEB, Dr Abdul Rahman said it had contributed a lot to the development of the state and its people.

Among others, he said, was through planned hydroelectric dam development that enables the people of Sarawak to enjoy a sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity supply.

He said Sarawak had increased its electricity generation capacity and was attracting investment opportunities to Sarawak through Score to generate economic development.

“Today, SEB plays a major role in realising the Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) because the renewable energy sector is a catalyst to achieve the goals of this development plan and at the same time contribute to a sustainable environment.

“This includes Sarawak’s aspiration to become a regional renewable energy powerhouse in Southeast Asia through interconnection efforts, starting with the Borneo Grid and then the Asean Grid,” he said.

Meanwhile, SEB Group chief executive officer (CEO) Datu Sharbini Suhaili said SEB had launched several major projects to meet the growing energy demand in Sarawak as an effort to strengthen and modernise the energy supply system in the state.

Through these projects, the reliability of energy supply in Sarawak had increased as indicated on the System Average Interruption Duration Index (Saidi), and the System Average Interruption Frequency Index (Saifi) in 2022.

Saidi refers to the average duration of electricity supply interruption experienced by customers in a year, while Saifi refers to the average frequency of electricity supply interruptions experienced by customers in a year.

“The Saidi value dropped sharply (in 2022) compared to 2021, from 121 minutes to 77.9 minutes, while the Saifi value has also decreased to 0.98 times – which is a reduction of 65 per cent since 2016,” he said.

Sharbini, meanwhile, said SEB was giving away donations to a few organisations and orphans as part of its social investment effort.

SEB senior vice president for Contracts & Procurement Yusri Safri, its senior manager for Government Relations, Event Management and Protocol Baharudin Jili and Temenggong Dato Abdul Rahman Abang Fadzail were among those present.