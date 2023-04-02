Fama: Sufficient supply of eggs for Ramadan, Aidilfitri

JASIN (April 2): The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has given the assurance that the egg supply nationwide is stable enough to meet consumers’ needs throughout Ramadan and during the Aidilfitri celebration.

Fama acting director-general Abdul Rashid Bahri said, however, the demand for grades AA, A and B eggs was increasing this fasting month as they are the main ingredients in making cakes, cookies and food for breaking fast.

“We were made to understand that suppliers are trying to meet consumers’ needs. But, the production of eggs for such grades also depends on the age of the chickens reared.

“Overall, we have many options, including omega eggs and kampung eggs in various sizes,” he told reporters when met at the Direct Sales From Farms (JTDL) Ramadan Madani @ Pasar Tani programme in Merlimau today.

Also present were Fama deputy director-general (Management Services) Rosilawati Abu Hassan and state Fama director Hairudin Yunos.

Elaborating, Abdul Rashid said Fama would ensure sufficient egg supply in the market and send more supplies to areas experiencing a shortage, such as the east coast states.

He said Fama also took proactive measures by holding engagement sessions with industry players, and as of March 31, the agency has distributed 21.5 million eggs via 369 outlets nationwide.

“This intervention process will continue until June, and we will conduct assessments from time to time to see whether it needs to be done until the end of the year. Currently, Fama receives supplies from seven states, namely Melaka, Sarawak, Sabah, Penang, Johor, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid said the JTDL programme recorded RM16.37 million in sales last year, involving 7,626 entrepreneurs at 1,032 locations nationwide.

He further said that the JTDL was one of Fama’s ‘quick win’ programmes in helping producers market their products directly to consumers, thus reducing the people’s cost of living through discounts offered. – Bernama