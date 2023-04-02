Former S’wak Immigration director Robert Lian passes away age 67

KUCHING (April 2): A former Sarawak Immigration director Datu Robert Lian Balangalibun passed away today at the age of 67.

An obituary posted on his Facebook page informed of his passing.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear husband and father Datu Robert Lian Saging@Balangalibun@Balangalibun Tepun, who was called to Lord on April 2, 2023.4.2

“In our lives, there have been few people as special as Robert and we are comforted in the knowledge that rests in the arms of our Lord,” read the obituary.

The post also said those who want to visit and pay their last respects can do so at 223, Lorong Stapok Selatan 2A from 12pm-8pm on April 3 and April 4.

Wreaths of flowers can also be sent to this address.

It was learnt the late Robert Lian had succumbed to illness.

He is best remembered as state Immigration director for 18 years prior to his retirement on July 20, 2015.

According to a Borneo Post report on July 15 that year, Robert Lian had been instrumental in the setting up of eight Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) centres, namely Meropok CIQ in Lawas, Mengkalap (Trusan), Bandar Ruang (Limbang),Tedugang (Limbang), Sg Tujuh (Miri), Lubok Antu, Biawak and Tg Manis.

Apart from CIQs, Robert also helped in the setting up of two immigration detention centres in Semuja, Serian and Bekenu, Miri.

He was also a prominent member of the Kelabit community.