Health Ministry continues to monitor strike possibility

KUCHING (April 2): The Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue to monitor any developments following the recent announcement of a three-day nationwide strike by contract doctors on April 3-5.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said that he could not confirm whether contract doctors at government hospitals and clinics in Sarawak will be taking part in the strike.

“As for now, we have not received any emergency or sick leave application from doctors at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) or other locations,” he told a press conference during his first working visit to SGH yesterday.

According to a social media post by the #MOGOKDOKTORKONTRAK group last week, more than 8,000 contract doctors would be striking to protest against the unfair system and low wages.

The group however did not encourage demonstrations or flash mobs, but said the contract doctors would instead be on either emergency or medical leave.

Lukanisman said the Ministry has held meetings with those in the health sector.

One of the issues raised from the meetings was the need to increase the number of specialists at hospitals, and this has been approved by the government with the addition of 800 specialists annually, he added.

It was also proposed for the Ministry to offer contract doctors permanent posts through the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution scheme, and this matter is in discussion with the Public Service Department (JPA), he said.

“However, we are tied by the Pension Act 1980, so this matter needs to be reviewed, including whether amendments need to be made. So far, it is still in discussion and has not been finalised.

“This is actually good progress in our efforts to create permanent positions for public healthcare staff under the ministry,” he added.

He said that the ministry will table a white paper aiming to further strengthen the country’s healthcare system at the Parliament next month.