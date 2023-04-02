KKMNow: Sarawak’s second Covid-19 booster vaccination rate at 3.6 pct

KUCHING (April 2): A total of 817,153 eligible individuals or 2.5 per cent of the total population across the country have been administered the second Covid-19 booster dose, as of yesterday.

According to KKMNow, formerly CovidNow website, Sarawak’s second Covid-19 booster vaccination rate was slightly above the national rate, at 3.6 per cent.

This percentage can be translated into 100,395 individuals in the state having been given the second booster dose.

Other states and territories that also saw second Covid-19 booster rates above the national rate were Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (all at 5.1 per cent) as well as Negeri Sembilan (2.6 per cent).

Melaka’s second booster vaccination rate was the same as the national rate of 2.5 per cent.

As for the first Covid-19 booster dose, half of Malaysia’s total population had been vaccinated, and this can be translated into 16,323,017 individuals.

Sarawak’s first booster vaccination rate was slightly above the national rate, at 56.4 per cent, or 1,593,180 vaccinated individuals.

Other states and territories that also recorded first Covid-19 booster rates above the national rate were Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (all at 70.4 per cent), Penang (61.4 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (58.9 per cent), Melaka (58.6 per cent), Johor (56.9 per cent) and Labuan (50.2 per cent).