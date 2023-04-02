Knowledge on care of autistic children essential, says Sibu Autistic Association president

SIBU (April 2): Parents, teachers and primary care givers ought to have knowledge of providing care and support for children with autism while waiting for them to be accepted at related centres.

Sibu Autistic Association (SAA) president David Ngu said this in his address at the opening of Intensive Workshop of Autism for Parents and Teachers organised by SAA at Premier Hotel here yesterday.

The intervention and therapy centres for autism in the whole nation have been facing a critical shortage of related professionals, care provider groups and space due to the rise in autism rates, said Ngu.

“The Lau King Howe Memorial Children Clinic at Agape Centre here has a long waiting list for autism screening and diagnosis and when parents get the result, they still have to wait for the intervention and therapy process.

“Sadly, I have to say that the centres in the whole nation are facing the issues of space and shorateg of related professionals,” he said, while pointing out that it is therefore crucial for parents, teachers and caregivers to be able to handle these special children prior to the therapy process.

Citing on the data from the National Autism Society of Malaysia, Lau remarked that approximately 1 in 160 children in Malaysia is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), whereby 9,000 newborns are diagnosed as having autism every year.

“In Sibu alone, before 2020, there were in average around 70 children being diagnosed and identified as having autism every year.

“But in 2020 and beyond, it has reached more than 100 cases. Last year (2022), it reached 127 new cases and these are only the confirmed cases.

“There are many cases that have yet to be confirmed or are still awaiting results, as most of the time parents could not identify anything unusual about their children until they are two years old,” he said.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong and organising chairperson Winnie Siong were also present at the launching of the workshop that is aimed at raising autism awareness.