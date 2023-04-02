Malaysian pickleball team wins three golds, two silvers, four bronzes at Asia open

MIRI (April 2): The Malaysian pickleball team scored three golds, two silvers and four bronzes at the Asia Pickleball Open 2023, held at Phuket, Thailand from March 14 to 18.

Kirshelya Rhsme Prabakaran won gold in Girl’s Single Under 18, 3.5 division after defeating opponent Mavie Diesel from Austria with a score of 11-2, 11-0.

Lydia Wong and Hii Kuong Sing defeated Bridgette Stewart and Jason Brown from Thailand 7-11, 11-5,11-5 to win gold in Mixed Doubles 50+ in 3.0 division.

Adelina Abdullah and Wong Sing Hieng Won gold in Mixed Doubles 60+ in 3.0 Division, after defeating opponent team, Edgardo Mendoza and Taveesook Tantevee of Thailand with a score of 11-9, 11-9.

For women doubles, Ashley Lau Chiing Wen and Maggie Ng won silver in Women’s Doubles 19+ in 3.0 division; and Adelina Abdullah and Hii Bai Seng won silver in Women’s Doubles 50+ in 3.0 division.

Alicia Chin Li Jing won bronze in Girl’s Singles Under 18 in 3.5 division; Syafiq Azfar Aminudine and Azmirull Syukree Aminudine won bronze in Men’s Doubles 19+ in 3.0 division; Rima Melati Ibrahim and Hawa Ibrahim won Women’s Doubles 50+ in 4.0 division.

Maggie Ng won silver in Mixed Doubles 35+ in 4.0 division.

The Malaysian team, which comprised of 46 players from Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Kuala Lumpur and led by treasurer of the Malaysia Pickleball Association Delima Ibrahim, participated in the Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles Division of different age categories.

The Malaysia Pickleball Association, which was established in 2019 in Miri, has now introduced the sport to various corners of the country, including Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Penang and Pahang.

To date, three associations have been registered namely Sarawak Pickleball Association, Negeri Sembilan Pickleball Association and Penang Pickleball Association.

The upcoming events in Miri would be the Miri Division inaugural 19 Under Pickleball Tournament, that will be held in May 2023, followed by Miri 29+ IPTS Pickleball Tournament. The events are with objective to promote pickleball to schools and institutions of higher learning and to encourage more young players to pick up the sport and to enter competitive pickleball stage.