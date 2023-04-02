MMEA detains two fishing boats, eight crewmen for allegedly fishing illegally off Kuala Suai

MIRI (April 2): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained two local Class C fishing boats and eight crew members for allegedly fishing illegally about 1.3 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Suai here around noon yesterday.

In a statement, MMEA Miri Maritime Zone director Captain Mohd Shafie Paing said inspections found that each of the boats was operated by four Indonesian crew members including a skipper aged between 25 and 59.

“Both boats were detained for carrying out illegal fishing in prohibited zone.

“All crew members were apprehended, while the fishing boats together with a combined catch of about 1,500kg of fish were seized and taken to the Maritime Vessel Detention Centre in Pulau Melayu for further investigation,” he said in the statement.

Mohd Shafie said the case would be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 for contravening the conditions of their licence.

For complaints and information on any suspicious activities at sea, the public can call Miri Maritime Zone Operations Centre on 085-418204, Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre on 082-432544, or MERS 999.