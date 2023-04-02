MP: Sibu, Miri hospitals to be upgraded to regional status

SIBU (April 2): The Health Ministry (MoH) will upgrade Sibu and Miri District hospitals to regional hospitals with specialist facilities, said Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

He noted MoH’s recent reply to his questions in the Parliament at a press conference after handing over a RM3,000 grant to Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu branch here yesterday.

The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), he said, is the only regional hospital in the state, and therefore, MoH’s plan to elevate the status of the two district hospitals will facilitate the increasing demand for public healthcare and ease congestion at SGH.

“Presently, only SGH is a regional hospital. Sibu and Miri Hospitals are not classified as regional hospitals. We are lacking in health services like cancer and heart treatment services and are dependent on doctors from Kuching to come in to provide such services,” he said.

“Thus, we should not have only one regional hospital in Sarawak and one regional hospital in Sabah, because Sarawak basically is of the size of the Peninsula.

“Once Sibu Hospital gets upgraded to regional hospital, there will be a radiotherapy unit and the oncologists will be based here.

“For now, we don’t have oncologists based in Sibu. There is chemotherapy but this is provided by visiting oncologists from Kuching,” said Ling, who has long vowed to continue pushing for a cardiac unit to be set up in Sibu Hospital.