New SMC councillors committed to delivering best service for Sibu folks

SIBU (April 2): Fifteen new Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillors were appointed for the 2023-2025 term today in a swearing-in ceremony.

The 15 councillors make up the total of 32 councillors, with 17 reappointed. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the SMC Chairman’s Office, Level 24 Wisma Sanyan here.

Witnessing the ceremony was Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Borneo Post spoke with some of the new councillors, one of which was Raden Kahirulzaman who said he needs to emphasise his responsibility and trust as a councillor is to help the Sibu community.

“I will try my best to deliver a good performance as a member of the Sibu Municipal Council by drafting policies under the council to facilitate the daily life of the Sibu community as long as the matter is under the council’s jurisdiction.

“In addition, I will do my best to deliver service with other council members for the Sibu community and ensure any service under the council is done effectively and that we are ready to improve the quality of our services where there is a deficiency,” he said.

Meanwhile, another new councillor Michelle Law said being appointed is a great honour to bear responsibility for the Sibu community.

“I am very honoured because this is a great honour and recognition to serve the community in Sibu. I am a new councillor and will serve in the Pelawan area. This responsibility and trust is very heavy but I will depend on cooperating with other members of the council in carrying out my tasks.

“We will work together to build Sibu city so it rapidly advances both economically and socially,” she said.