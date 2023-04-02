New SMC deputy chairman envisions a modern, vibrant Sibu

SIBU (April 2): New-appointed Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley envisions Sibu to be a modern, vibrant and sustainable city that caters to the needs of its residents.

He said achieving this vision requires SMC, government agencies and community leaders working together as a team.

“I am committed to ensuring Sibu Municipal Council remains accountable to its citizens and delivers quality services in a timely and efficient manner.

“I will work closely with the council members to ensure that our city’s infrastructure, including roads, parks and public facilities, are maintained and improved,” he said when met after the swearing-in of SMC councillors here today.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, witnessed the swearing-in.

The 43-year-old Mohammed Abdullah is the grandson of the late Tun Abang Muhd Salahuddin Abang Barieng, former third and sixth Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

“I understand that with this appointment comes great responsibility, and I assure you that I will do with the best to fulfil my duties with honesty, integrity, and transparency,” he said.

Adding on, he emphasised that he is not alone in this journey as he is backed by a team of dedicated professionals who share his passion for serving the community.

“With their support and your continued trust and confidence, I am confident that we can build a better Sibu for all its citizens,” he said.