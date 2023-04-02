Over 1,000 join ‘Juh Sungkei Belia’ at Miri City Fan

MIRI (April 2) More than 1,000 people participated in a mass breaking of fast programme ‘Juh Sungkei Belia’ at Miri City Fan yesterday

The programme was organised by Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, represented the Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to officiate the event.

In his speech, Lee praised the ministry’s efforts in organising the programme which was aimed at fostering friendship among people from various races.

“It has become our practice in Sarawak to celebrate any festival celebration together. This is our very special way of life to strengthen the spirit of unity between people of various religions.

“Therefore, we should maintain those noble values ​​and not be influenced by the negative elements that can foster racial unity and religious harmony in this state.”

Lee also called on the people to continue to work together by sharing common objectives to drive the development of the state.

Also present were Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development’s permanent secretary Morshidi Fredrick, and Miri mayor Adam Yii.

Later at the function, Lee distributed ‘bubur lambuk’ to the public and presented contributions from the ministry to the orphans.