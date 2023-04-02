Sabahans looking forward to celebrate Sabah Day

KOTA KINABALU (April 2): Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (Star Sabah) renews its hopes for the official Sabah Independence Day or Sabah Day to be celebrated statewide on August 31 this year.

Its Vice President, Kenny Chua, said in a statement that all Sabahans are looking forward to celebrate this important piece of the Sabah’s history after it was said last year that it will happen after it gets formally gazetted by the state cabinet.

“Let’s hope this will happen this year.”

“While all Sabahans will definitely take pride in the recognition of our own history, it will give us a great sense of identity and direction as one people of Sabah.

“Look at our Borneo neighbours, Sarawak. Celebrating their independence day has in so many ways unified all Sarawakians. And I would also say that it has made them politically stronger and stable which is important for the development of the state,” said Chua.

The official Independence Day was gazetted by the government of Sarawak in 2016. It falls on July 22 annually and is a public holiday in the state.

The idea of a Sarawakian holiday was mooted by the Sarawak government and citizens since 2012 after public discontent about Hari Merdeka being to Malaya-centric.

Recently, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera (PBB) reportedly announced that it would hold a convention in conjunction Sarawak’s 60th Independence Day.

“Sabah’s own political parties can organise a similar convention too in conjunction with our own Independence Day because we have our own political history and direction. Our own brand of politics meet the true aspirations of Sabahans,” Chua said.

Sabah (then known as North Borneo) gained independence from the British Crown colony on August 31, 1963. From September 1 to 15 that year, Sabah was truly liberated and truly on its own. On September 16, however, Sabah, together with Malaya, Singapore and Sarawak helped to form Malaysia.

“For two weeks, we were technically a ‘negara’. We were an independent nation. We were supposed to be determining our own future,” he reminisced.

Last year, when announcing that the Sabah Day would be celebrated statewide on August 31 this year, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister cum Sabah Star President Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the state was important as it was the day Sabah became an independent nation in 1963.

He said Malaya’s National Day on August 31 which had long been commemorated by all Malaysians including Sabahans, had nothing to do with Sabah and Sabahans as well as Sarawak.

He also said historical archives show that on August 8, 1963, the North Borneo Legislative Assembly unanimously resolved to announce Sabah’s independence on August 31 that year, regardless of whether Malaysia became a reality on the day or not.