Sarawak business group hails green light for foreign workers from more countries

KUCHING (April 2): The decision by the Sarawak Cabinet to allow employers to hire foreign workers from more countries other than just Indonesia will be a great relief for business operators in the state, said Dato Jonathan Chai.

The Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) secretary general said the relief will be felt especially by those in many labour intensive industries like the manufacturing, construction, agricultural, timber and plantations.

As such, he welcomes the decision of the state government in giving the green light for workers from Bangladesh, Nepal, India and the Philippines to be hired in the state.

“In fact, the business community has been calling for a review on the restrictions imposed on the source country of the foreign workers for quite some time.

“As of now, we are not allowed to hire workers from countries other than Indonesia unless with prior approval or exemption from the authorities,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Chai, who is also Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) secretary general, was asked to comment on the Sarawak Cabinet giving the green light for workers from Bangladesh, Nepal, India and the Philippines to be hired in the state.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala was quoted as saying in a Borneo Post report on March 31 that the decision was made by the Cabinet on March 23.

Chai said that when there are workers coming from more countries, there will be more choices and the labour supply will not be unduly disrupted by the changes in the policy of any particular country.

“Perhaps, the cost of getting foreign workers would become more competitive too,” he added.

Gerawat in the March 31 news report had said that whilst the state government is doing its part to assist employers with their Approved Permit (AP) applications for foreign workers, it is the sole responsibility of the employers to source and hire their workers.

He had also disclosed that the state government has approved a total of 103,207 APs for January to December last year, but the employers have only utilised 34,010 of these approved APs leaving a balance of 69,197 approved APs not utilised.