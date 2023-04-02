Societies urge S’wak govt to consider needs of PWD in ART project

KUCHING (April 2): The Sarawak government must take into account the needs of the disabled in the state’s hydrogen-powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project, said Isak Ngau.

The Society of the Blind in Malaysia (SBM) Sarawak branch chairman suggested that an in-depth study be carried out before the project is implemented.

“The Sarawak government and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) should engage the disabled community in the implementation and study of the ART.

“This is so that the needs of the disabled can be identified before the project is implemented,” he said in a statement, which was also supported by Persatuan Anak Istimewa Sarawak (Perais) president Rapelson Richard Hamit and Persatuan Insan Istimewa Daro dan Matu (Idam) secretary Masni Mahdi.

Isak pointed out that once the ART facility has been fully implemented, it would be challenging to redo the design to meet the needs of the disabled such as accessibility and other facilities for the disabled.

“There are different categories of disabilities such as physical disabilities, vision impairment, learning disabilities and more.

“They would have different equipment and facilities that are adapted for them,” he said.

SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain recently said that one of the ART vehicles will be arriving in Kuching soon and will be used on the highway in Samarahan.

He told reporters at a ceremony in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here that this vehicle will be put on a test run for a year.

“The rest of the ART vehicles will start coming in next year, until we get all that we require for commercial operations by the end of 2025,” he said, noting that the vehicles will arrive in batches in either three or four units at one time.