Tabung Haji suspends licence of Haj pilgrimage operator

KUALA LUMPUR (April 2): Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has suspended the licence of Emraz Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, a haj pilgrimage operator in a move to protect the welfare of prospective pilgrims.

TH said in a statement that the decision was taken following several public complaints regarding the Umrah services provided by the company.

“Prospective pilgrims who choose to perform Haj through a private package can still choose from another 22 licensed companies, including TH’s subsidiary TH Travel & Services Sdn Bhd,” according to the statement.

According to TH, the institution constantly monitors the performance of licensed haj pilgrimage operators including Umrah services.

The statement said that TH will not hesitate to take action against any party to protect the welfare of the country’s pilgrims. – Bernama