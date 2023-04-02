Telang Usan rep tells constituents to continue practising religious tolerance

MIRI (April 2): The people in Ulu Baram are urged to continue to practise religious tolerance despite the overwhelming Christian majority in the Telang Usan constituency.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau wanted them to make religion a unifying factor in a multi-religious society for progress.

“As we continue to seek and experience progress in Telang Usan and Baram as a whole, the people must choose to live in high respect of others despite their backgrounds.

“I hope the people of Peninsular Malaysia can learn from Sarawak way where despite the huge number of ethnics and religious background, we continue to live happily together with people of other belief,” he said at the break of the fast at SJK (C) Kee Tee Long Lama on Friday.

Dennis said this to express his concern about the tagline ‘Jom Ke Church”, which received negative response from individuals and groups in Peninsular Malaysia.

He believed the person who mooted the tagline meant well in order to create tolerance among Malaysians.

“We in Telang Usan have done ‘Jom Ke Surau’ for years now without fail. I have led non-Muslim community leaders to the Hari Raya Korban event at Surau Long Lama.

“It does not erode our religious belief but helps us understand others better. Though Muslims are relatively small compared to Christians in Telang Usan, I want Christians to make our Muslim friends feel welcome.”

More than 200 guests from all religious and ethnic backgrounds attended the break of fast organised byTelang Usan District office and Sarawak Sabah Gas Pipeline (SSGP) Petronas.

Telang Usan district officer Baru Tai and SSGP operation manager Hazli Kipli were also present.