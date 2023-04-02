Ting leads Sibu Municipal Council for another two-year term

SIBU (April 2): Clarence Ting today was reappointed Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has chairman for the 2023-2025 term.

The swearing-in ceremony at Wisma Sanyan here was witnessed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also the Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Assisting Ting as deputy chairman is Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, who replaced outgoing Bujang Abdul Majid.

Fifteen new faces were sworn-in, while 17 others were reappointed to make up SMC’s 32-member team.

The new councillors are Mohamad Keprawi Johan, Norizan Sanyut, Christopher Kelebit Ansa, Syed Hamzah Wan Hamid Edruce, Raden Khairulzaman Raden Bustari, Abang Kamalludin Abang Hamdan, Ling Wang Ngie, Chou Kok Jin, Siao Chin Ho, Rory Wong Ee Yiong, Yiing Sy Huat, Kiing Teck Ho, Wee Kim Choon, Teo Ming Pau and Dr Johnny Kieh Dullah.

The reappointed councillors are Abang Carrol Abang Dris, Jiram Mardan, Michelle Law Wan Ling, Tiong Eng Lee, Huong Haw Ching, Toh Yong Kiang, Anna Lau, Lim Tong Guan, Teo Nging Poh, Ting Hua Sing, Ting Ping Kiong, Yii Suok Ming, Donna Petrus Ngelai, Augustine Merikan and Sami @ Sammy Ngelambai.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Sim pointed out that the vast areas under SMC’s jurisdiction have been divided into zones with each councillor assigned to take charge of his or her respective area.

In this way, he said the public will be able to highlight their problems to the councillor-in-charge of the area.

“When we divide these areas into zones, I want all the councillors to go down to their respective area and engage with the people,” he said, while urging them to have their contact numbers made available for people to reach them.

“By going to the ground, SMC not only addresses the current needs of the people, but this enables the team to plan for future needs, in terms of policy, planning and regulations,” he added.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang and the ministry’s permanent secretary Elizabeth Loh also attended the event.