Unity govt continues commitment to safeguarding welfare of ATM veterans

ALOR SETAR (April 2): The unity government continues to be committed to safeguarding the welfare of veterans of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) through the implementation of various initiatives to further improve their socio-economy.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said one of the initiatives was to increase the income of ATM veterans by providing them an opportunity for a second career, which is carried out in collaboration with several agencies such as the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT).

Through the initiative, ATM members who complete their service this year will be matched with job opportunities, or given the training to improve their skills, he said, adding that there are many matching grants and funds available for them to apply to venture into business.

As such, he advised ATM veterans who had yet to register with the Department of Veterans Affairs (JHEV) to do so to benefit from the various initiatives provided.

It will also facilitate in looking after the welfare and health of ATM veterans),, he said, adding that there are about 100,000 ATM veterans who have not registered with JHEV.

He told this to reporters after visiting ATM veteran Masrizal Ishak, 42, who is bedridden due to Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), at his residence in Kampung Masjid Hujung, Hutan Kampung here today.

Another initiative, he said, is for the building of 40 new houses and the repair of 170 houses this year under the ATM Veteran Housing Initiative Programme this year.

“If we look at our 100-day Key Performance Indicator (KPI), the ministry is targeting (approval of applications) 100 applications for home repair improvement, but as of last March, we have already approved 121 applications, exceeding the target,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adly said the number of beneficiaries of Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH), amounting to RM300 a month, had been extended to 15,000 ATM veterans this year, involving an allocation of RM54 million per year. – Bernama