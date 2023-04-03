Abd Karim: S’wak more than ready to resume Kuching-Pontianak direct flights

KUCHING (April 3): Sarawak is more than ready to welcome the resumption of direct flights between Kuching and Pontianak, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said Sarawak is currently waiting for the Indonesian government to allow for more flights to depart from their country.

“We are ready to welcome flights from Indonesia, but at the moment the Indonesian government only allows flights to depart from eight cities in the country.

“This includes Jakarta and Bali. Pontianak is not included yet so we are still waiting for the opening of direct flights from Pontianak to Kuching,” he told a press conference after officiating the 26th Rainforest World Music Festival (RMWF) here today.

He was asked to comment on whether flights from Pontianak to Kuching would be reinstated in time for RWMF.

To another question on refurbishing the Sarawak Stadium so that the state can host other events such as concerts by international artistes, Abdul Karim said there are no plans for the state to have a stadium to hold musical concerts.

“We will take it one at a time. Presently, (our stadium) is for sports events,” he said.

Nevertheless, the Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister said plans are already underway for another convention centre to be built in Kuching.

“Our present one is quite small considering the number of conventions we have.

“Our new one can cater up to 10,000 visitors and once constructed, this can also be used as a concert hall.

“The same also applies to the current stadium that we have now,” he said.

Recently, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu said Sarawak intends to host more international sports events once sports facilities are refurbished for next year’s Malaysian Games (Sukma).

He said that once facilities such as the Sarawak Stadium is refurbished, it can host other events such as concerts by international artistes.

“We want to show that we can also hold mega concerts which involve some 40,000 spectators. So, this can be an attraction, but we need support from everybody then we can have our big show in Sarawak.

“Not only do we want to improve our sports facilities but also tourism,” he added.