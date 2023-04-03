Age limit for taxi, e-hailing vehicles increased to 15 years, says Apad

KUALA LUMPUR (April 3): The Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) today announced that the age limit for the use of taxi and e-hailing vehicles in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan has been increased to 15 years.

In a statement released here today, the agency said the extension is in line with the Transport Ministry’s intention to sustain the taxi and e-hailing industry towards improving the country’s transport system.

It said the extension applies to both taxi and e-hailing vehicles in the peninsula and e-hailing vehicles in Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan with the conditions, among others, that the vehicles reach the maximum age limit starting Jan 1, 2023.

The vehicles are also in compliance and pass all mandatory periodical inspections by Puspakom and other stipulated operating conditions.

Apad hoped that with the announcement, taxi and e-hailing industry players can improve the quality of their service towards making it a trusted and quality mode of choice for the people.

Further information on this matter can be found on Apad’s official website at www.apad.gov.my or at the nearest Apad office. – Bernama