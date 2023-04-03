BDA to hold second car-free morning on April 29

BINTULU (April 3): Members of the public are encouraged to take part in the Bintulu Car Free Morning programme on April 29, as part of efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The programme will take place at Bintulu Old Airport site from 7am to 12pm with a distance of 2.5km.

Among the main activities lined up for the day include running, cycling, walking, rollerblading, skateboarding and other workouts.

Other sideline activities are traditional sports, sepak raga, street soccer, exhibition, lucky draws and blood donation.

The programme is organised by Bintulu Development Authority as part of activities to commemorate its 45th anniversary celebration.

The first car-free morning event was held on March 18 this year, which has received an encouraging response from the public.

Similar events are also planned at the same location on May 20, June 17, July 15, August 19, Sept 16, Oct 21, Nov 18 and Dec 16.