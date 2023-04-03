Chung Hua Middle School receives RM4,000 from alumni

SIBU (April 3): Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) here received a RM4,000 from its Class of 1981 alumni during a reunion dinner cum diamond jubilee celebration at a restaurant here Saturday night.

CHMS principal Alex Chin said he is very grateful for the contribution.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be invited to this meaningful event and to be given the chance to thank the alumni for the support given to the school and students.

“This school is a platform for students to venture, explore and learn while providing them with an opportunity to nurture their skills. At present the school is operating at the maximum capacity of 49 classes with 1198 students,” he said.

There are a number of students from families that cannot afford basic school essentials which would help them learn better, he added.

“Basic school necessities such as reference books, a new set of school T-shirts or the costs of exercise books post a heavy financial burden to this group of students.”

Adding on, Chin said some of the school infrastructure is in need of upgrading including the school hall, toilets and the teachers’ staff room.

“So the school is reaching out to you to help us upgrade and bring about a better change in the near future,” he added.

Also present at the event was Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.