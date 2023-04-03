Cops bust online gambling call centre in Kuching, 13 arrested

KUCHING (April 3): The police have arrested 13 individuals believed to be operators of a call centre for an online gambling syndicate during a raid at a house in Jalan Stampin here yesterday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a statement yesterday said the suspects, aged between 18 and 36, consisted of seven local men and six foreign women.

“The police also confiscated various equipment including nine computers, nine central processing units (CPUs), 26 mobile phones, router, modem, and other equipment to conduct the illegal online gambling activities,” he added.

Mohd Azman said on top of being paid RM1,500 monthly for being operators of the call centre, the suspects were paid a certain amount as bonus based on the profit obtained by the syndicate.

“The apprehended suspects are operators hired to operate the centre and will make phone calls to customers as one of the methods to promote the online gambling.

“Aside from phone calls, the suspects promote the online gambling using various social media platforms and applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, WeChat, Skype and Facebook,” he added.

Azman said initial investigations revealed the call centre had been operating by shifts for 24 hours for the past three months.

He added that based on records and transactions found at the centre, it was garnering gross profit of RM1,000 daily and could reach up to RM30,000 a month.

Mohd Azman said the police is currently tracking down the owner of the house.

He said an investigation paper has been opened under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a fine of not more than RM50,000 and imprisonment of not more than three years as well as a fine of not more than RM 50,000 for each seized gambling equipment, upon conviction.

“The police will apply for a remand order on the suspects on April 3 at the Kuching Court,” he said.