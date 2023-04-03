Dewan Rakyat session today to focus on bills for second reading

KUALA LUMPUR (April 3): The Dewan Rakyat session today will continue with a number of legislative bills tabled for second reading, including the Finance Bill 2023.

According to the Hansard published in the official Parliament website, the Orders of the Day and Motion to be tabled and debated are the Windfall Profit Levy (Validation) Bill 2023, Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Bill 2023.

Also to be tabled is the Revision of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Bill 2023, Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023, Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2023, Printing of Qur’anic Texts (Amendment) Bill 2023)

On Feb 28, the Dewan Rakyat speaker Datuk Johari Abdul informed that the first meeting of the Dewan Rakyat during the second session of the 15th Parliament in 2023 would be extended for another two days (April 3rd and 4th), in accordance with the Standing Orders Section 11(2), increasing the overall duration of the Dewan Rakyat session to 31 days.

The extension was to enable a few legislative bills and government businesses to be tabled and decided in the Dewan Rakyat.

The current meeting, which began on Feb 13, was originally slated to end by March 30, and was mainly to debate the RM386.1 billion revised Budget 2023. – Bernama