Disabled elderly man killed in Tuaran fire

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 3): A disabled senior citizen was burnt to death in a house fire in Kampung Tagas, Tuaran, on Sunday.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Hamsa Isnurdini said the charred remains of Agus bin Ebah, 72, was found after his house was razed around midnight.

Tuaran fire station chief Mohd Abdul Qawie Abdul Gapar said a distress call was received at 10.35pm.

“The semi-concrete house was already engulfed in flames when we arrived,” he said.

He said the victim’s wife had run out of the burning home to get help from her children who lived next door as she could not carry her husband out on her own.

“When her children and in-laws tried to get into the house to get Agus out, they could not enter because the flames were too strong,” Abdul Qawie said.

The body of the the wheelchair-bound victim was found 20 minutes later after the fire was put out.

In a separate case, a house at Kampung Tagayamut in Kota Marudu was destroyed in an early morning fire on Monday.

According to Hamsa, they managed to put the fire under control at around 7.23am and the operation concluded at 7.40am.

No casualties were reported in this incident.