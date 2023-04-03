Festive Gawai Raya arch welcomes shoppers to Sibu Central Market

SIBU (April 3): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has recently put up a decorative festive arch at the main entrance of Sibu Central Market in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak festivals.

SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Cr Albert Tiang said the arch is a yearly initiative by the council to add to the festive mood of shoppers.

“For this year’s Raya and Gawai festivals, the arch is sponsored by the Sibu Division Hawkers Association,” he said when met by the media during a working visit to the market here recently.

Meanwhile, SMC deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid said the arch combines elements of Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak to befit the celebrations this month and in June, respectively.

“This Sibu Central Market is patronised by the multiracial people in Sibu, with the majority being the Iban, Malay and Chinese.

“The arch initiative is a token of goodwill for everyone to be more inclusive and understanding towards one another, as well as to be appreciative for the various festivals we have here in our country,” he said.

Also present at the unveiling of the arch were Sibu Division Hawkers Association deputy chairman Tan Hong King and Cr Augustine Merikan.