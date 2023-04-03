Fifty senators participate in debate on Supply Bill 2023

KUALA LUMPUR (April 3): A total of 50 senators participated in the debate of the Supply Bill 2023 (Budget 2023) that took place for three days beginning last Wednesday in the Dewan Negara.

Based on the calendar of Dewan Negara, tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday have been allocated for ministers to reply to the debate.

Earlier, among the matters raised in the debate session included the cost of living, empowerment of the disabled, taxation, education, tourism and the minimum wage for graduates.

On the dependence of foreign workers in the oil palm sector, Senator Datuk Noraini Idris suggested that the government, through the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, start encouraging the widespread use of drones and robotic technology.

“The use of this technology has been widely used in other countries, this technology has various functions such as area mapping drones, fruit harvesting drones, fertiliser spraying drones and drones transporting palm fruit to factories,” she said during the debate session today.

Meanwhile, Senator Noorita Sual said Sabah is facing solid waste disposal management issues and the situation has become worrying which in turn could drive tourists away.

“Sabah is undeniably a state blessed with nature and also is rich in cultural elements and this factor makes Sabah one of the tourist destinations in Asia.

“But if we were take a boat to Pulau Tunku Abdul Rahman, there is a lot of rubbish floating and in Kundasang in Ranau, we go to enjoy the view and the cold weather, but cleanliness there can still be improved, as in the interiors of Keningau and also Tenom, solid waste management is far less systematic and is unorganised,” she said.

Noorita hopes that the Local Government Development Ministry, along with the Sabah Local Government and Housing Ministry and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment can work together to improve solid waste management and public cleaning efforts, especially in the suburban and rural areas of Sabah.

Senator Datuk Bobbey Ah Fang Suan, meanwhile, suggested that the government upgrade existing vocational colleges, especially in Kudat, Sandakan and Tawau and also Labuan to offer Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) programmes for special education students.

“Sabah’s population is currently estimated at about 3.4 million, but there is only one vocational college established in the interior that offers TVET for special education.

“Therefore, I would like to suggest to the government, especially the Education Ministry that there is no need to establish new colleges for this purpose, but instead upgrade the existing vocational colleges and offer more TVET programmes for special education students,” he said.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama