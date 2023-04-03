Former cop jailed one month, fined RM3,000 for trespassing into Astana

KUCHING (April 3): A former policeman was sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM3,000 in default four months’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he was found guilty of trespassing into the compound of Astana Negeri Sarawak in 2021.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Aszaha Abdul Hamid, 47, who chose to remain silent when called to defend himself.

He was charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term for up to six months, or a fine up to RM3,000, or both, upon conviction.

In passing the sentence, Syarifah said the court found that the prosecution had proven the case against Aszaha beyond reasonable doubt.

Aszaha committed the offence at the compound of Astana Negeri Sarawak around 6.50am on Aug 25, 2021.

Based on the facts of the case, a police officer reported Aszaha for following a van, which was transporting General Operations Force personnel into Astana Negeri Sarawak, in a car without any permission.

The complainant and his co-workers subsequently arrested Aszaha and lodged a police report for further action.

It is understood that Aszaha had claimed he was going to meet someone in Astana Negeri Sarawak.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, while Aszaha was unrepresented by a counsel.