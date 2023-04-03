Gipsy Kings, Big Mountain to rock RWMF 2023

KUCHING (April 3): Grammy Awards winner Gipsy Kings is set to perform at this year’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) in Santubong from June 23-25.

The award-winning band from France, known for their hits such as ‘Djobi Djoba’ and ‘Bamboleo’, is one of the highly anticipated international performances at RWMF, which is returning for its 26th edition.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said visitors to this year’s festival can also look forward to Jamaican band, Big Mountain, known for its remake of Peter Frampton’s ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ among the 96 international musicians from 12 countries such as Tanzania, Maldives, Iran, Jamaica, UK, India, Indonesia, Thailand, France, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

“Safi Theatre, a group of nine musicians hailing from Tanzania, will also be an experience that should not be missed as they combine traditional ‘ngoma’ music (drumming and dance) with acrobatics to create an exciting and unique blend of Tanzanian music and artistic creativity.

“We will also experience Iranian contemporary folk music from Rastak, a band of eight musicians who collect, record, and interpret Iranian folk music for a global audience, merging traditional instruments and forms with contemporary rhythms,” he said when launching the festival here today.

Other interesting musicians to look forward to include Fasylive from Maldives; Afriquoi from the United Kingdom; Chatusram from India; Rizal Hadi & Folk from Indonesia; and Thai Fusions Sound Band from Thailand.

Abdul Karim said also joining the international acts at RWMF are exceptional local performers and bands who had thrived as a result of the festival over the years.

“They are a testament to the transformative power of music and culture in creating positive impacts on our communities.

“Let us come together in full support of Malaysia’s musical talents from East to West who will be performing at RWMF 2023, such as Zee Avi, Suk Binie, APU, Nadir, Steve Thornton Band, Sada Borneo, Tuku Kame, Nading Rhapsody, Geng Wak Long, Buloh Berkocak, At Adau, Meruked and Orang Orang Drum,” he said.

Abdul Karim said with this year’s RWMF theme of ‘Reflection’, the festival has traversed from its humble beginnings with merely 300 spectators for its first-ever concert back in 1998 to become Sarawak’s ‘Star Festival’ – an internationally renowned platform recognised as one of the 25 best international festivals.

“RWMF has grown over the years and has now also become a strong ‘advocate’ of Responsible Tourism initiatives.

“I am proud to share that RWMF will continue to embrace sustainability causes in line with Sarawak’s aspiration to position itself as a leading player in Responsible Tourism and a leading destination for eco-tourism in Southeast Asia,” he said.

He also said that RWMF 2023, which is expected to welcome more than 20,000 visitors, promises harmony, diversity and culture connected by music and dance, focusing on the holistic experience and emotion of the entire festival.

“We hope that visitors will experience various emotions in their purest and most authentic form – unforgettable, wild, tribal, cultural, and authentic expressions that are unique to Sarawak, worthy of reflection in the coming years.

Over the years, the RWMF has gained worldwide recognition and we will continue to enhance Sarawak’s offerings and elevate the festival’s status to be at par with other renowned events from all over the world, certainly one of the best in Asia,” said Abdul Karim.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor said the iconic RWMF, which acts as a wonderful and unforgettable ‘ambassador’ for Sarawak, has expanded from an acclaimed world music platform, to being acknowledged as Sarawak’s star festival that strongly advocates Responsible Tourism in its quest to become one of the world’s most sustainable, eco-friendly festival.

“Sarawak will not forget a key thrust of RWMF, to protect the eco-system, and preserve natural resources for future generations – meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

“Every year, RWMF offers festival-goers an opportunity to not only engage with world music and cultural traditions, but also to connect with and embrace its underlying themes and values.

“Let this be a time for us to reflect on our connection with nature and embrace diverse musical styles, at the same time, gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the world around us,” she said.

Proactive measures had been taken by Sarawak towards creating and implementing a sustainable, eco-friendly festival in previous editions of the festival.

Together with Sarawak’s tourism players for the RWMF, STB had previously embarked on activities which included banning of single use plastics, encouraging upcycling used materials, exploring innovative solutions to waste management and even providing shuttle buses to ferry festival-goers to alleviate carbon emission, energy conservation and environmental education, encouraging participation in greening initiatives – all towards making Responsible Tourism the ‘norm’.

Tickets for RWMF 2023 will go on sale from April 15 onwards with early bird tickets priced from RM190 for an adult one-day pass for June 23 or 25, or RM 220 for a one-day adult pass for June 24.

Early bird two-day adult pass for festival dates (June 23 & 24 or June 24 & 25) is priced at RM360 while early bird three-day adult pass is priced at RM480.

For more info, visit their website.

Also present were Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini, and STB chairman Dennis Ngau.