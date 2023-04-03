‘Have you forgotten your oath?’ Dr Annuar chides ‘disappointing’ contract doctors group strike

SIBU (April 3): Dr Annuar Rapaee has regarded the actions of the Mogok Doktor Kontrak group as ‘disappointing and shameful’ if the contract doctors indeed go on strike from April 3-5.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said this does not augur well for the medical profession.

Dr Annuar pointed out that as doctors, they ought to put the interests of patients above all and hold steadfast to the Hippocratic Oath which they undertook.

Adding on, the UK-trained cardiologist said this group of doctors should not hold patients as ‘hostages’ in their pursuit to resolve issues besetting them.

“If it’s true that the doctors are on strike tomorrow (April 3), I think it’s something very sad and shameful in the medical profession. Do we not have another way to solve it? Have we as doctors forgotten our oath (the Hippocratic Oath) to save the patient’s life?

“Whatever it is, the patient’s interest must come first. As a doctor, you should sacrifice your sweat and blood for the patient who needs help,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) also called on the Mogok Doktor Kontrak group not to go through with the strike.

Its president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said a strike would cause major inconveniences for the sick, injured and elderly who may rely on public healthcare.

“The group had posted on social media telling Malaysians not to go to public healthcare facilities from April 3-5 because of a planned strike by contract doctors.

“The social media post had warned of longer waiting times at government hospitals and clinics, as contract doctors protest unfair systems and low wages,” he said.

It is claimed the strike will involve 8,000 contract doctors.