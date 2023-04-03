In Miri, five-foot-long python in house compound gives boy a fright

MIRI (April 3) A 18-year-old boy from Piasau Jaya here had fright yesterday afternoon after crossing path with a python in the compound of his house.

He encountered the reptile as he was about to move his motorcycle, and immediately contacted the Civil Defence Force (APM) for assistance.

In a statement, APM Miri said a team was sent to the house being notified about the incident.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed that the python had slithered into the car porch.

“The python, the size of an adult’s arm measuring five-foot-long, was found on the floor of the car porch and was captured using special tools,” it said.

The operation ended at 2.41pm.