Late Robert Lian described as fierce protector of Kelabit culture, traditions

MIRI (April 3): The Kelabit community is mourning the passing of former Sarawak Immigration director Datu Robert Lian Saging @ Balang Ngalibun.

Rurum Kelabit Sarawak (RKS) president Datuk Dr Philip Raja said Robert was known for his wealth of knowledge on the treasured heritage of the community.

“The late Datu Robert liked to tell stories and to us he was a walking encyclopaedia about Kelabit culture and traditions.

“He was a graceful man with the authenticity of a Kelabit running in his blood. A very down to earth person and as a historian he could tell the web of the Kelabit family tree at his fingertips,” said Dr Philip.

He added the late Robert showed an unwavering faith in finishing the race to get to the other shore.

Robert studied at University Malaya and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) majoring in History, where in 1977 he submitted his thesis ‘An Ethno-History of the Kelabit Tribe of Sarawak: A Brief Look at the Kelabit Tribe before World War II and After’.

The RKS advisor was the first to write about Kelabit ethno-history, tracing the factors of the progress of the community with the introduction of school and education after World War II, and the change in mindset brought through conversion to Christianity.

As one who was very proud of his roots and culture, he sported a traditional Kelabit hairstyle of “beetle cut and long hair tail” while studying at university.

“He was very comfortable to be authentic and unique,” said Dr Philip.

As one of the early Kelabit graduates, he was a role model and inspiration to the community for his high achievement in the civil service as Immigration Sarawak director for 18 years and then retiring in 2015 as deputy director-general of Immigration Malaysia with three-star rank.

Robert was conferred the state award of Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS), which carries the title ‘Datu’, in 2005.

He also spearheaded the continuation of the tradition of creating a kawang landmark in the surrounding mountain ridge overlooking the village of Lembaa to mark the new millennium in 2000 in Bario.

A kawang, a cut out hollow in the mountain range, is an ancient Kelabit tradition to mark a very significant milestone, and this particular kawang stands there until today.

“I pay a tribute to Datu Robert Lian Balangalibun for this special contribution to the community, in his memory,” said Dr Philip.

He added that the Kelabit community will miss Robert’s presence and advice during important community events such as Pesta Nukenen and the World War II Z special unit landing commemoration in Bario.

During his time as state Immigration director, Robert was instrumental in the setting up eight customs, immigration, and quarantine (CIQ) centres, namely Meropok CIQ in Lawas, Mengkalap (Trusan), Bandar Ruang (Limbang), Tedugang (Limbang), Sungai Tujuh (Miri), Lubok Antu, Biawak, and Tanjung Manis.

He also helped in the setting up of two immigration detention centres in Semuja, Serian and Bekenu, Miri.

Robert passed away yesterday at the age of 67.

He is survived by his wife Datin Catherine Pearce @ Sinah Balang Ngalibun and their four children.