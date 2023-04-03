MBKS to hold monthly ‘Buy Back’ recycling campaigns before Hari Raya

KUCHING (April 3): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will hold its monthly ‘Buy Back’ recycling campaigns at three locations before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Those who are looking at clearing their homes in preparation for the upcoming festival are advised not to miss the campaigns happening on April 9, 13, and 16, from 8:30am to 11am.

On April 9, the campaign will be held at the Padungan car park near the White Cat statue and clock tower.

On April 13, it will be happening at MBKS Car Park A, while on April 16 it will be held at Tabuan Jaya near the Sacofa tower opposite Super Save.

Members of the public are encouraged to bring in their recyclable items to exchange with selected household goods at these campaigns, which are organised by the Council to promote recycling as part of its waste minimisation efforts.

Recyclable items that are accepted include old carton boxes, old newspapers, magazines, black and white papers, plastics such as PolyEthylene Terephthalate (P.E.T) bottles, High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE) and other mixed plastics, aluminium, scrap iron, and Tetra packs.

For further information, call 082-354200 extension 566 during office hours or visit https://mbks.sarawak.gov.my/.