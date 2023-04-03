Miri man fined RM1,000 for online gambling in public place

MIRI (April 3): A man was fined RM1,000 in default one month in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for online gambling in a public place.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Kwong Achon, 54, of Taman Tunku here, after he pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The charge provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or up to six months’ jail or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Kwong was found engaging in online gambling at a table in front of a shop at Jalan Piasau Utara 3 here, at 4pm on Feb 8, this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel.