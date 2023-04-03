National Unity Ministry conducting Malaysian Reading Profile Study

KUALA LUMPUR (April 3): The National Unity Ministry (KPN), through the National Library of Malaysia (PNM) is conducting the 2022/2023 Malaysian Reading Profile Study from March 6 to July 31.

In a statement today, KPN said the online and face-to-face study is aimed at creating an up-to-date reading profile and identifying the reading habits of Malaysians.

It said that the data obtained is very significant for finding out the tendencies and trends of the latest reading culture of Malaysians towards various sources of reading material and library services provided.

“The findings of this study are able to help the development of the book industry, in addition to measuring the impact of the Reading Promotion Programme on influencing Malaysians’ interest in reading,” according to the statement.

A total of 100,000 respondents aged five and above from various cultural backgrounds, living standards and localities across the country are expected to participate in the study, which can be accessed via the link bit.ly/3kds99s, and lucky participants stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

“PNM hopes that members of the public can spare some time to participate in this study because it will be an important indicator for all of us to establish Malaysia as a developed country,” said the statement.

Further information about the 2022/2023 Malaysian Reading Profile Study can be obtained at www.pnm.gov.my. — Bernama