Niah druggie gets three months’ compulsory service

MIRI (April 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a man to complete three months of compulsory service under the Compulsory Attendance Order for consuming methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The court also ordered Bartholomew Standly from Sungai Saeh Merah in Niah to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted the 34-year-old on his own guilty plea to a charge listed under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), which is punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a jail term of up to two years upon conviction.

Based on the facts of case, Bartholomew was found to have abused methamphetamine and amphetamine, which are listed in the first schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), without the consent of the relevant authority at 11.40am on June 13, 2020 at the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department office here.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while Bartholomew was unrepresented by legal counsel.