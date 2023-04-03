No doctors strike so far but public fear must be addressed, says MMA

KUCHING (April 3): No doctors have been reported to be on strike at any public healthcare facility throughout the country so far, but public fear needs to be addressed, said the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA).

In a press statement, MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said the association has received enquiries from the public regarding the strike, which was supposed to be held from today by a doctors’ group.

“So far checks made by the MMA today revealed that there is no strike taking place at any of the public healthcare facilities throughout the country. However, the issue of public fear needs to be addressed.

“The MMA has been receiving calls from the public asking if public health care facilities are operating as usual today and we have assured them that they indeed are,” he said.

He called on the Health Ministry to issue more frequent messaging through press statements and social media updates to allay fears and reassure the people that all public health care services are being provided without disruptions.

Dr Muruga was responding to queries if MMA had received reports of strikes by contract doctors over a lack of job security and less than satisfactory salary scheme, among other issues.

He stressed that as messages causing panic and fear on the issue were being spread on social media, the right messaging to counter this is needed from the authorities.

The MMA also advised the public to verify information they receive and only trust reliable and credible sources for news or updates.

A quick check at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here today found it was business as usual.

In Sibu earlier today, Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee had chided the ‘Mogok Doktor Kontrak’ group for planning to strike for three days.

He said doctors ought to put the interests of patients above all and hold steadfast to the Hippocratic Oath.

The ‘Mogok Doktor Kontrak’ group had posted on social media that Malaysians should not to go to public healthcare facilities from today to Wednesday because of a planned strike by around 8,000 contract doctors nationwide.

The social media post had warned of longer waiting times at government hospitals and clinics, as contract doctors protest allegedly unfair systems and low wages.