No nudity the only dress code for RWMF, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (April 3): There is no specific dress code for festivalgoers at this year’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) provided they don’t parade around in their birthday suit, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said throughout the years of organising the annual international festival, there has never been any problems with the way festivalgoers dressed.

“We have not had any restrictions on dress code so far – as long as they are not naked.

“But through the years, the visitors… some of them will wear T-shirts… it does look decent also for our concerts. Not sure if it’s in Peninsular Malaysia but in Sarawak, we are not really particular,” he told a press conference after officiating the 26th Edition of RMWF here today.

He was asked to comment if the organisers would be imposing any dress code for the festival this year.

Abdul Karim also said Sarawak was open to holding international concerts or musical festivals akin to RWMF.

“We welcome any event groups that want to bring their events here,

“In fact, in the last year, there were quite a number of events where we brought in (international acts such as) DJ Soda and Alan Walker, and also held festivals such as the Sunbear Festival, which were very successfully held here.

“So, there should not be any problems,” he said.

However, he said that in any concert or performance, there are certain conditions that have to be met.

“Maybe if (organisers) want to hold concerts in Peninsular Malaysia, the conditions would be stricter.

“But over here, we have our conditions and there are also sensitivities – for example, if organisers want to hold events during Hari Raya or Christmas, they have to respect those religious days,” he said.