Owners should maintain buildings in KK – Liew

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 3): Api-Api assemblywoman Datuk Christina Liew concurs with Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) that building owners around the state capital are responsible for their building upkeep and damaged fixtures.

Hence, she supports DBKK’s plan to seek legal clout to make it necessary for owners concerned to carry out maintenance on their property.

“While it is incumbent upon City Hall to maintain public areas within its jurisdiction, it is imperative that building owners maintain their respective premises and undertake to repair the damaged fixtures around their buildings when the problem arises.

“Keeping the environment clean and hygienic is a concerted effort, involving the community,” Liew said in a statement on Monday.

She was commenting on Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip’s statement that DBKK was looking at amending its building by-laws to compel landlords to improve the condition of private structures registered in their name.

“For any amendment of the building by-laws, the enforcement part is equally important,” Liew asserted.

On March 24, Liew who went down to the ground for site inspection, was shocked by the glaring filth and stench as well as leaking pipes in the back alleys of some shoplots at the Sinsuran Complex.

Meanwhile, Liew noted the swift action taken by DBKK to replace a missing slab over a drain in one of the back alleys. A child had reportedly fallen into the gaping hole, according to a shoplot owner.